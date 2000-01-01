Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care is the fifth-largest global private hospital operator with approximately 480 locations in 11 countries. The key markets in which it operates are Australia, France, the U.K., Sweden and Norway. It is the largest private hospital group in each of these markets other than Norway where it is number two and the U.K. where it ranks fourth. Ramsay Health Care has a history of acquisitive growth, with the most recent acquisition being that of Stockholm-listed Capio AB in November 2018. 51%-owned Ramsay General de Sante is listed on Euronext Paris.Ramsay Health Care undertakes both private and publicly funded healthcare.Ramsay Health Care Ltd offers private hospital services. The company owns, operates, and manages health care facilities, which includes health care needs from day surgery procedures to surgery, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation.