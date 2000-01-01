Ramsdens Holdings (LSE:RFX)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RFX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RFX

  • Market Cap£69.080m
  • SymbolLSE:RFX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BDR6V192

Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC is provider of financial services and retailer. Its segments include foreign currency exchange, pawnbroking loans, precious metals buying and selling and retailing of second hand and new jewellery.

Latest RFX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

RFX Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .