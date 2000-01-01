Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp is a closed-end, diversified management company. The firm's investment objectives is to maximize the total return to the shareholders with current income combined with capital appreciation. Some of its portfolios include lumious, and GiveGab among others.Rand Capital Corp is an internally managed investment company that lends to and invests in small and medium-sized companies in connection with other investors. It invests in financial instruments such as equity instruments, debt instruments, among others.