Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LSE:RQIH)

UK company
Company Info - RQIH

  • Market Cap£355.590m
  • SymbolLSE:RQIH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Specialty
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7371X1065

Company Profile

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns & manages insurance companies, live and in run off, as underwriting managers for active insurers, as participators and managers of Lloyd's Syndicates.

