Company Profile

Established in 1960 and domiciled in the Netherlands, Randstad is one of only three global recruitment providers, placing over 180,000 permanent candidates and 2.2 million temporary candidates annually. Randstad has traditionally been focused on the general staffing market, but has in recent years begun diversifying into the professional space, as well as in-house services, in which consultants work remotely from clients’ premises.Randstad NV, formerly known as Randstad Holding NV is staffing and recruitment company. It offers a wide range of solutions in the human resources services space such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services, payroll services and outplacement.