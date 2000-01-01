Range International Ltd (ASX:RAN)

APAC company
Market Info - RAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RAN

  • Market CapAUD4.020m
  • SymbolASX:RAN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RAN0

Company Profile

Range International Ltd manufactures plastic pallets from waste. It has developed the ThermoFusion technology that allows it to make plastic pallets from 100% recycled mixed waste plastic at a price that is competitive with wood pallets.

