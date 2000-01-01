Company Profile

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with operations throughout the southern, central, and northeastern United States, where its focus includes the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and Terryville Field in Louisiana. At year-end 2018, Range's proved reserves totaled 18.2 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.3 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.Range Resources Corp is an independent natural gas exploration and production company. All the business activities are functioned in the areas of Pennsylvania and North Louisiana. It generates its revenue from Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales.