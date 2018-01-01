Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Ranger Oil Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ROCC) Share Price

ROCC

Ranger Oil Corp Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Energy

Right Arrow 2

Oil & Gas E&P

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Ranger Oil Corp is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas.Penn Virginia Corp is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in onshore regions of the United States.

NASDAQ:ROCC

US70788V1026

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest ROCC News