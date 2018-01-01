Ranger Oil Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ROCC) Share Price

ROCC
Ranger Oil Corp Class A
North American company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
Company Profile
Ranger Oil Corp is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas.Penn Virginia Corp is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in onshore regions of the United States.
NASDAQ:ROCC
US70788V1026
USD
