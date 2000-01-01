Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RANI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RANI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RANI
- Market Cap$206.950m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RANI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS7530181004
Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. It has developed the RaniPill capsule, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing.