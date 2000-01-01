Company Profile

Rank Group (The) PLC is a gambling company with five primary business segments: Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, Enracha, and Central Costs. Grosvenor Casinos is a multi-channel casino operator in the United Kingdom, which operates a variety of casino and slot machine games, while Mecca is a multichannel bingo chain that also operates in the U.K. Enracha is the company's gaming business, which operates in the Spanish market. Rank's digital business segment offers online sports betting and online poker. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United Kingdom.Rank Group (The) PLC is a gambling company, which provides games over the internet. It operates a variety of casino and slot machine games, bingo chain. It also renders online sports betting and online poker.