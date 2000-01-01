Rank Group (The) (LSE:RNK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RNK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RNK
- Market Cap£1.078bn
- SymbolLSE:RNK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1L5QH97
Company Profile
Rank Group (The) PLC is a gambling company, which provides games over the internet. It operates a variety of casino and slot machine games, bingo chain. It also renders online sports betting and online poker.