Company Profile

Ranplan Group AB is a Sweden based wireless technology company. The company has developed software tools for outdoor/indoor wireless network planning, design, and optimization, using advanced 3D in-building modelling and 3D RF propagation and simulation. It is at the forefront of research and development in radio propagation, small cells and DAS networks, automatic RAN optimizations and the deployment of complex HetNets for in-building cellular networks, public safety, and IoT.