Ranplan Group AB (OMX:RPLAN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RPLAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RPLAN
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:RPLAN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINSE0011178201
Company Profile
Ranplan Group AB is a Sweden based wireless technology company. The company has developed software tools for outdoor/indoor wireless network planning, design, and optimization, using advanced 3D in-building modelling and 3D RF propagation and simulation. It is at the forefront of research and development in radio propagation, small cells and DAS networks, automatic RAN optimizations and the deployment of complex HetNets for in-building cellular networks, public safety, and IoT.