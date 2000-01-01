Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers PLC provides investment and wealth management services to private clients, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees. The group also provides other banking, financial advisory, tax, legal, and trust services. Alongside investment management services, Rathbone provides unit trust and multi-asset fund products sold through intermediaries to the retail sector. Nearly all of the funds under management fall under the investment management category, with private clients contributing the largest portion of assets. The company relies on a group of committees to oversee manager performance and ensure the investment process is appropriately resourced. To meet client needs, investment offerings cover a multitude of asset classes and risk levels.Rathbone Brothers PLC provides investment & wealth management services for private clients, charities & trustees. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust & company management, pension & banking services.