Rathdowney Resources Ltd (TSX:RTH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RTH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RTH
- Market CapCAD14.550m
- SymbolTSX:RTH
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA75410A1030
Company Profile
Rathdowney Resources Ltd is in the process of exploring its mineral property. The group operates in a single reportable operating segment being the the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.