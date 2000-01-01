Company Profile

Rational AG makes and distributes cooking appliances used in professional kitchens. The company produces self-cooking appliances that use steam, hot air, or liquids to heat food combining conventional cooking systems, allowing for an automated meal-preparation process. The customers include restaurants, hotels, large-scale catering operations, and quick-service providers. Rational's segments are reported as: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Americas (North and Latin America) and Asia. Their core market is Europe, generating more than half of total sales revenue.