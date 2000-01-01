Raven Energy Ltd (ASX:REL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REL
- Market CapAUD19.380m
- SymbolASX:REL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000REL6
Company Profile
Raven Energy Ltd, formerly known as Magnum Gas & Power Ltd is an energy and gas resources exploration and development company. It is engaged in developing gas exploration and production projects for Serowe Coal Seam Gas Project in Botswana.