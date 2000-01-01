Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RAVN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RAVN
- Market Cap$734.930m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RAVN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS7542121089
Company Profile
Raven Industries Inc is a diversified technology company providing products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and defense markets. The company has three reportable segments namely Applied Technology, Engineered Films Division, and Aerostar Division. Applied Technology sells its precision agriculture control products to both original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. Its Engineered Films produces high-performance plastic films and sheeting for geomembrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications, and Aerostar serves the aerospace/defense, radar, and lighter-than-air markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Engineered Films segment.Raven Industries Inc is a diversified technology company providing products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and defense markets.