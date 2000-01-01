Company Profile

Raven Property Group Ltd, formerly Raven Russia Ltd along with its subsidiaries operates as property investment group specializing in commercial real estate in Russia. Business activity of the group is functioned through three operating segment Property Investment, Roslogistics, and Raven Mount. The Property Investment segment- acquires, develops and leases commercial property in Russia; Roslogistics segment is engaged in the provision of warehousing, transport, customs brokerage and related services in Russia; and Raven Mount looks into the sale of residential property in the UK. It generates most of its revenues through the rent from its Moscow properties.