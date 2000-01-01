Company Profile

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company has more than 14,000 employees and supports more than 4,000 independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the U.S. and 70% is from the company's wealth management segment.Raymond James Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities.