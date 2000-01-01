Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures high-purity cellulose derived from wood. Also known as cellulose specialties, the company's products are used in a variety of applications, including cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, paints, pharmaceuticals, and food. The company operates in four reportable segments namely: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint. The majority of the revenue is generated from the High Purity Cellulose segment.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures cellulose from wood. Its products are mainly used in a variety of applications, including cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, paints, pharmaceuticals, and food.