Company Profile

Rayonier owns and manages timberland. Among the largest private landowners in the United States, the firm owns 2.2 million acres. It also owns land in New Zealand. Rayonier is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities.Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust which focuses on investing in timberlands. It is engaged in activities associated with timberland management and production and sale of specialty cellulose fibers.