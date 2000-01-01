Company Profile

RaySearch Laboratories AB is a Sweden-based medical technology company. The company develops advanced software solutions for radiation therapy. RaySearch markets the proprietary treatment planning system RayStation. Its products are distributed through licensing agreements with medical technology companies. Its geographic segments consist of Sweden, North America, Asia, Europe and the rest of the world. The company generates most of its sales from the North America.