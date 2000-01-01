Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN)

North American company
Company Info - RTN

  • Market Cap$34.090bn
  • SymbolNYSE:RTN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7551115071

Company Profile

Raytheon is a U.S. defense contractor that posted just over $27 billion in sales during 2018. It operates through five segments: integrated defense systems, intelligence and information, missile systems, space and airborne systems, and a cybersecurity business branded Forcepoint. Sales to the U.S. government account for about 70% of consolidated revenue. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Raytheon employs more than 60,000 people.Raytheon Co offers contractual services to the US defense sector. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems, Intelligence and Information, Missile Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Forcepoint.

