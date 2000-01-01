Company Profile

Raytheon is a U.S. defense contractor that posted just over $27 billion in sales during 2018. It operates through five segments: integrated defense systems, intelligence and information, missile systems, space and airborne systems, and a cybersecurity business branded Forcepoint. Sales to the U.S. government account for about 70% of consolidated revenue. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Raytheon employs more than 60,000 people.