Razer Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1337)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1337

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1337

  • Market CapHKD11.610bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1337
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7397A1067

Company Profile

Razer Inc is a lifestyle brand for gamers. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, manufacture, distributions, research and development of computer peripherals, systems and accessories.

Latest 1337 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .