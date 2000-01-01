RBI Ventures Ltd (TSX:RBI.H)

North American company
Market Info - RBI.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RBI.H

  • Market CapCAD0.140m
  • SymbolTSX:RBI.H
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Brewers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74934U1093

Company Profile

Russell Breweries Inc is a beer producing company. The company operates in a single industry and operating segment which involves the Production, Distribution and Sale of Beer in Canada.

Latest RBI.H news

