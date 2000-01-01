RCM Beteiligungs AG (XETRA:RCMN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RCMN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RCMN
- Market Cap€27.570m
- SymbolXETRA:RCMN
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1RFMY4
Company Profile
RCM Beteiligungs AG is engaged in the acquisition, management, and sale of real estate properties. The company primarily focuses residential and commercial properties.