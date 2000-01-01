RDI REIT (LSE:RDI)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RDI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RDI

  • Market Cap£516.470m
  • SymbolLSE:RDI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00BH3JLY32

Company Profile

RDI REIT PLC is a diversified FTSE 250 UK real estate invetsment trust. It is functional in the real estate industry based in the United Kingdom. The major part of its revenue is rental income derived from renting retail and commercial assets.

Latest RDI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

RDI Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .