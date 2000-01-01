REA Group Ltd (ASX:REA)

APAC company
  • SymbolASX:REA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • ISINAU000000REA9

REA Group is a digital advertising business focussing on real estate. REA offers online advertising, website development services, and software licensing of estate agent back-office solutions and print publications to residential and commercial agents, franchise groups, developers, consumers, and non-real estate industry advertisers. REA operates real estate and commercial property advertising sites in Australia, Asia, and North America.REA Group Ltd is a digital advertising company. It is engaged in the provision of advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, the company operates residential and commercial property websites.

