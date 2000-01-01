REA Group Ltd (ASX:REA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:REA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINAU000000REA9
Company Profile
REA Group is a digital advertising business focussing on real estate. REA offers online advertising, website development services, and software licensing of estate agent back-office solutions and print publications to residential and commercial agents, franchise groups, developers, consumers, and non-real estate industry advertisers. REA operates real estate and commercial property advertising sites in Australia, Asia, and North America.REA Group Ltd is a digital advertising company. It is engaged in the provision of advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, the company operates residential and commercial property websites.