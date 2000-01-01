Reach New Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8471)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8471

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8471

  • Market CapHKD200.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8471
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorTextile Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG739531047

Company Profile

Reach New Holdings Ltd is a garment accessories manufacturer. Its products include handtags, price tags, woven labels, printed labels, and other products.

Latest 8471 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .