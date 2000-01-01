Company Profile

Reach PLC is a commercial national and regional news publisher in the UK, producing and distributing content through newspapers, magazines and digital platforms. Its portfolio includes influential and iconic brands such as the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Sunday People, Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Star, Daily Star Sunday, Daily Record, Sunday Mail, market brands in key metropolitan markets across the country and paid-for celebrity brands: OK! and New!. The group's revenue streams are from print and digital activities.