Readly International AB Ordinary Shares (OMX:READ)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - READ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - READ
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:READ
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINSE0014855292
Company Profile
Readly International AB is a provider of subscription services for digital magazines and offers all- you-can-read access to a portfolio of approximately 5,000 titles and approximately 130,000 editions from reliable publishers. The Readly subscription gives the user unlimited access to thousands of magazines in around 16 local languages.