Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RC
- Market Cap$794.060m
- SymbolNYSE:RC
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS75574U1016
Company Profile
Sutherland Asset Management Corp is a real estate finance company that acquires, originates, manages, services and finances small balance commercial loans, Small Business Administration loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities.