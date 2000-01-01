Real Estate Investar Group Ltd (ASX:REV)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - REV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REV

  • Market CapAUD2.570m
  • SymbolASX:REV
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000REV5

Company Profile

Real Estate Investar Group Ltd provides online and offline tools and services to Australian and New Zealand residential property investors to assist in the identification, analysis, acquisition, tracking, and accounting of residential investment property.

Latest REV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .