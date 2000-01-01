Real Estate Investors (LSE:RLE)

UK company
Market Info - RLE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RLE

  • Market Cap£98.800m
  • SymbolLSE:RLE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B45XLP34

Company Profile

Real Estate Investors PLC (REI) is a real estate investment firm based in the United Kingdom. It invests across a diverse range of properties such as offices, residential land, and new lettings.

