Real Gold Mining Ltd (SEHK:246)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - 246

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 246

  • Market CapHKD8.006bn
  • SymbolSEHK:246
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG740991057

Company Profile

Real Gold Mining Ltd is a gold mining company. It processes ore into concentrates containing gold and other minerals at its operating mines in Nantaizi, Shirengou and Luotuochang in Inner Mongolia, the China.

