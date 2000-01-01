Company Profile

Real Good Food PLC is engaged in the sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of food to the retail and industrial sectors. The group operates in two main divisions: Cake Decoration and Food Ingredients. The Cake Decoration segment manufactures, sells and supplies cake decorating products and ingredients for the baking sector. Food Ingredients segment manufactures and supplies a range of food ingredients from bagged sugar and dairy powders to chocolate coatings and jams. The company generates most of its revenue from the Cake Decoration segment.Real Good Food PLC is engaged in sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of food to the retail and industrial sectors. Its products include sugar, baking ingredients, jams and sweet bakery products and among others.