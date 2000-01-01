Real Luck Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:LUCK)

North American company
Market Info - LUCK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LUCK

  • Market CapCAD42.740m
  • SymbolTSX:LUCK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINCA75602A1012

Company Profile

Real Luck Group Ltd is an esports betting company. The company provides a platform where customers are able to bet, watch, and chat in a safe environment. It offers real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on desktop and mobile devices.

Latest LUCK news

