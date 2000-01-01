Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd (SEHK:2010)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2010

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2010

  • Market CapHKD318.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:2010
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7410S1003

Company Profile

Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of health and nutritional supplements, health drinks and pharmaceutical products.

Latest 2010 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .