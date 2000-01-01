Company Profile

Real Time Measurements Inc is a Canada based company engaged in supplying downhole and surface electronic pressure recorders to the oil and gas industry. The product portfolio of the company includes KC3, KC375, Bullet Nose, Tandem Adapter and Gauge Controller among others.Real Time Measurements Inc provides electronic measurement equipment and services to the oil and gas industry. Its DataTrak products provides the ability to monitor real time sensor data from wells through a web-based portal.