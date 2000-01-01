RealDolmen SA (EURONEXT:REA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - REA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REA

  • Market Cap€191.130m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:REA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003899193

Company Profile

RealDolmen SA provides professional services. It offers software development, analysis, testing and integration activities as well as infrastructure activities and IP developed in-house in the form of courseware, development methodologies.

Latest REA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .