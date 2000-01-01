Realites SCA (EURONEXT:ALREA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALREA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALREA
- Market Cap€57.160m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALREA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0011858190
Company Profile
Realites SCA is a French real estate developer. It develops new private residential real estates in the west of France and owns five agencies which are spread from Brittany and Charente Maritime to Pays de la Loire.