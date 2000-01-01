Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RLGY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RLGY

  • Market Cap$1.202bn
  • SymbolNYSE:RLGY
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS75605Y1064

Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp is a provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. The Company is a franchisor of residential real estate brokerages in the real estate industry.

Latest RLGY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .