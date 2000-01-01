Realord Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1196)

APAC company
Market Info - 1196

Company Info - 1196

  • Market CapHKD6.659bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1196
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7403L1046

Company Profile

Realord Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the distribution and sales of motor vehicles parts. It is also engaged in providing securities brokerage services and margin financing and provides financial printing, digital printing and other related services.

