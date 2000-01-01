Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - O
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - O
- Market Cap$15.666bn
- SymbolNYSE:O
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS7561091049
Company Profile
Realty Income owns roughly 5,000 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 18% of revenue.Realty Income Corp owns, manages and leases over 5,000 properties across U.S and Puerto Rico. It operates a diversified portfolio of properties that includes commercial, manufacturing and distribution facilities.