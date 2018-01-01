Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RETA) Share Price

Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways. The company's product in the pipeline include bardoxolone methyl; Omaveloxolone and others.Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates to address rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways.