Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA is a producer of advanced silicon materials, supplying high-purity polysilicon and silicon gases to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. The product offered by the group includes Solar grade polysilicon, Electronic grade polysilicon and Silicon gases. It operates in two segments namely Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. Majority of the firm's revenue gets generated through Semiconductor Materials segment.