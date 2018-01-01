Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Recharge Metals Ltd (ASX:REC) Share Price

REC

Recharge Metals Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Copper

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Recharge Metals Ltd is an Australian copper developer and explorer, focusing on Australian copper projects. It has three development and exploration projects: Brandy Hill South Cu-Au mineralization; Hyden Cu-Ni-Co mineralization; and Bohemia Cu-Ni-Pb-Zn mineralization.

ASX:REC

AU0000170946

-

Loading Comparison

Latest REC News