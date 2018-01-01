Recharge Resources Ltd (TSX:RR) Share Price

RR
Recharge Resources Ltd
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Recharge Resources Ltd, formerly Le Mare Gold Corp is a resource exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties.Southern Lithium Corp is a resource exploration company. The company is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties.
Symbol
TSX:RR
ISIN
CA7562301084
Currency
CAD
