Company Profile

Recipharm AB is a global biotechnology company that develops pharmaceutical drugs and technologies. The company operates in two core areas that include development and technology, and manufacturing. Recipharm's largest business stream is its manufacturing operation, which focuses on delivering a large number of pharmaceuticals in a variety of dosage forms. This segment also provides packaging services for customers. The company's overall business model focuses on uniting licensed development and manufacturing companies.Recipharm AB manufactures products in forms that include solid dose, granulates and powders, sterile liquids and lyophilisates, semi solids, hormones and others.