Company Profile

European firms Reckitt & Coleman and Benckiser combined in 1999 to form Reckitt Benckiser, which recently rebranded to the corporate name RB. The firm's products include a variety of household and personal-care brands, such as Calgon, Lysol, Finish, and Mucinex, many of which have the number-one or -two position in their categories. More recently, RB has repositioned its portfolio, and has entered infant formula through the acquisition of Mead Johnson, expanded its consumer health presence by acquiring SSL International, Schiff Nutrition, and K-Y, and has exited the food industry. The firm operates in 60 countries and sells products in more than 200, generating around 40% of sales from emerging markets.Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC is a consumer health and hygiene company. It manufactures and sells branded products in the health, hygiene and home categories such as Calgon, Lysol, Finish, and Mucinex.